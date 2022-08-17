2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues.

A 5 On Your Side photographer spotted bullet holes in the windshield and driver's side door of the car.

Police have not released the names of the victims. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.