2 people shot inside St. Louis home Wednesday morning

Officers arrived to the north city home to find a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and a 46-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his finger

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. One of the victims told police an unknown person came into a home and shot them.

At 8 a.m., police responded to shooting report in the 1400 block of Angelica, which is in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and a 46-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his finger.

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

The man left the hospital during the investigation, police said. But before he left, he told officers that an unknown person walked into their home and shot them before running off.

Police said neither victim was able to give them any details about the person who shot them.

The shooting is being investigated as an assault (shooting), first-degree burglary and a violation of Missouri's controlled substance law.