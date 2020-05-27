3 injured in shooting in north St. Louis

The shooting happened in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood at 1:56 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near E. Prairie Avenue and N. Market Street at 1:56 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. A man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

Two other victims later showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were minor, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.




