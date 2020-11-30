Suspect crashed car during pursuit after he shot and kidnapped woman, St. Louis police say

Witnesses saw the woman trying to escape and called police

ST. LOUIS — A police pursuit ended in a crash Sunday morning after St. Louis police say a man shot a woman and then forced her into his car.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began with an argument between a man and woman on the 2600 block of Burd Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The argument escalated and the man, 34, shot the 23-year-old woman in the hand, according to a preliminary investigation.

He then forced her into his car and drove around for a while, police said. The woman tried to escape just before 11 a.m. when the car stopped near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North Garrison Avenue, but she wasn't able to get out. Witnesses saw her trying to escape and called the police.

Officers arrived to the 900 block of North Garrison Avenue and found them both at the scene; they tried to make contact with the man, but he drove away in his car.

A pursuit began. It ended at North Sarah Street and Enright Avenue, where police said the man crashed into a fence. He was then taken into custody.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.