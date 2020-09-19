Man injured during shooting at St. Louis gas station parking lot

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old was injured during a shooting at a gas station in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.
According to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to an area hospital after a 22-year-old shooting victim arrived.
The victim told police he was leaving Speedie Gas Station at 8880 N. Broadway when two unknown men were arguing in the parking lot. The victim said he began to quickly walk away and then he saw one of the men pull out a pistol. He heard a shot and then felt pain to his arm, the police report said.
His vitals were stable at the hospital, but his condition has not been made available.