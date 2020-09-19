x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

Man injured during shooting at St. Louis gas station parking lot

The victim said he began to quickly walk away and that's when he saw one of the men arguing pull out a pistol
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old was injured during a shooting at a gas station in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to an area hospital after a 22-year-old shooting victim arrived.

The victim told police he was leaving Speedie Gas Station at 8880 N. Broadway when two unknown men were arguing in the parking lot. The victim said he began to quickly walk away and then he saw one of the men pull out a pistol. He heard a shot and then felt pain to his arm, the police report said.

His vitals were stable at the hospital, but his condition has not been made available.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

RELATED: Woman dies months after being shot in the head in St. Louis

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis County shooting