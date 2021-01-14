Man in critical condition after shooting near Fairground Park

The 20-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds

ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in north St. Louis late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at about 10:32 p.m. in the 4100 block of Peck Street near Fairground Park. When police officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, left wrist, left foot, left thigh and genitals.

Police said he was “semi-conscious” at the scene and was unable to give a statement on what happened. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.