Child's birthday party ends in shooting at south city home

ST. LOUIS — A child’s birthday party ended with a large fight that had people shooting, punching or stabbing each other in south city, according to a police report.

St. Louis police were called at 5:38 p.m. to a house in the 3700 block of Louisiana Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

The initial investigation shows everyone involved knew each other and they were all at a child’s birthday party Monday evening when a fight broke out.

Police said it started when a 22-year-old man and 35-year-old woman got into an argument over domestic issues. The argument escalated and the woman stabbed the man. That led a 27-year-old man to shoot a 24-year-old man in the abdomen. The man who was initially stabbed then shot at the 27-year-old. It’s not known if he was injured because he left before police arrived and hasn’t been found.

Also during the fight, the woman who first pulled out a knife was punched by the man she stabbed and also by the man who was shot in the abdomen.

The man and woman who started the fight were taken into custody, along with the 24-year-old man – who was critically injured.