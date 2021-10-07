Teen boy injured in St. Louis shooting Wednesday

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates unknown people inside a black car shot the victim while he was on a sidewalk

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis.

A city police officer was on patrol near the Penrose and O’Fallon neighborhoods in north city when he heard gunshots just before 2 p.m., which was followed by a call for a shooting at North Newstead and Lee avenues.

An initial police report states the officer pulled up to the scene and found a teenage boy who had been shot in the leg. Emergency responders rushed the teen to a nearby hospital. Police didn’t have an update on his condition Thursday morning but said his vital signs are stable.

Investigators tried to interview the teen about what happened but he wasn’t able to talk due to the medical treatment he was undergoing.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates unknown people inside a black car shot the victim while he was on a sidewalk.

No other information about the suspects, victim or circumstances has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html