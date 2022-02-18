2 teens driven to hospital after being shot in St. Louis overnight

Police were called after the teenagers arrived at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with gunshot wounds.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two teenage boys injured in St. Louis.

St. Louis police were called to Barnes-Jewish Hospital at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday after a group of people showed up at the hospital in a bullet-damaged car. Two boys inside the car, ages 16 and 17, had been shot.

When officers arrived, the 16-year-old was in surgery for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. They spoke to the 17-year-old, who had been shot in the ankle. He and other witnesses gave conflicting statements, and police weren't able to figure out where the shooting happened.

Guns were recovered from the car, police said.

Both victims were listed in critical, stable condition as of Friday morning.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html