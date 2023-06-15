1 dead after Thursday afternoon triple shooting in St. Louis

One of the victims died at the hospital, police said.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a Thursday evening shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

According to the department, officers responded at 7:16 p.m. to a shooting at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Burd Avenue, near the border of the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods. They found a 20-year-old man who was not conscious or breathing.

A second victim who was shot in the leg drove to the 2600 block of Burd Avenue. He was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital for treatment.

A third victim later showed up at a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Police confirmed Thursday night that one of the victims had died at the hospital.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.