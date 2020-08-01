ST. LOUIS — A California man was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting on Washington Avenue on Jan. 3.

Police said 50-year-old Brandon Bentley was found shot and killed on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue, just outside the Sliced Pint restaurant.

RELATED: Police investigating fatal shooting on Washington Avenue in St. Louis

The investigation found Bently was riding inside a white pick-up truck when he was shot. Police said he was then dumped outside the restaurant and left for dead.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in that white pick-up truck. Police later found the truck, but it was empty.

Bently's death was the eighth homicide of the year in St. Louis on just the third day.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

More local news:

RELATED: It's on! Binnington accepts Bieber's breakaway challenge for charity

RELATED: Man charged with murder of Edwardsville attorney was pharmacy student

RELATED: VERIFY: Where do Missouri Lottery proceeds go?