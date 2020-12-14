x
Man shot, killed in St. Louis early Sunday morning

The shooting happened in St. Louis' West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in St. Louis early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5800 block of Cabanne Avenue around 3:30 a.m. where they found a man in the parking lot barely breathing with a gunshot wound on his lower back. This is in St. Louis' West End neighborhood.

He was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead. Police identified him as Corey Hutchins. 

No suspect information has been made available.

Anyone with information is urged to call SLMPD’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

