Woman dies days after being shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was shot in St. Louis earlier this week has died from her injuries.

On Monday at around 5:30 p.m., St. Louis police responded to the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue for a report of a shooting. This is in north St. Louis, near Fairground Park.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a car suffering from puncture wounds.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police didn’t give an update on her condition at the time, but said her vitals were unstable.

St. Louis police said their homicide division was notified on Wednesday that the woman died. She was identified as 30-year-old Jane Katherine Gearin of Florissant.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

