Woman dies days after being shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was shot in St. Louis earlier this week has died from her injuries.
On Monday at around 5:30 p.m., St. Louis police responded to the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue for a report of a shooting. This is in north St. Louis, near Fairground Park.
When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a car suffering from puncture wounds.
She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police didn’t give an update on her condition at the time, but said her vitals were unstable.
St. Louis police said their homicide division was notified on Wednesday that the woman died. She was identified as 30-year-old Jane Katherine Gearin of Florissant.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/