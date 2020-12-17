Police investigating shooting in St. Louis

Police said the victim is possibly in his late teens

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting in St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Wilson and Clifton Avenue. Police said the victim is possibly in his late teens.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

No other information about the shooting or the victim’s condition has been released.