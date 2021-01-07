A violent 10 hours leaves 4 kids shot, 3 people dead in St. Louis

The violence started Thursday afternoon in south city where a group of young teens shot at another group of children

ST. LOUIS — It was a dangerous 10-hour span in the City of St. Louis. From 4 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to seven shooting scenes that left four children and one man injured and three other men dead. The shooting range from south city to the northern edge of St. Louis.

So far this year more than 50 kids, just 17 or younger, have been shot in the city, according to 5 On Your Side’s data.

Anyone with information in any of the shootings is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Children shot

The violence started Thursday afternoon in south city where a group of young teens shot at another group of children. Officers were called at 4 p.m. to the 4000 block of East Iowa Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

A preliminary police report indicates a group of six kids ages 8-16 were walking in the area when the suspects – who are acquaintances – got out of a car and started yelling at them about a recent ongoing issue. The argument escalated, getting physical and then one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting. Police believe the five teens in the suspect group were 14 and 15 years old.

Police said a 16-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy who were injured in the shooting. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. The girl suffered bruising from the shooting, but the bullet didn’t break her skin. St. Louis police didn’t have an update on their conditions but said they were both in the hospital and stable.

A few hours later in Dutchtown, police responded to another shooting, this time in the 3300 block of Itaska Street. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital. The preliminary investigation suggests people inside a black truck were firing shots in the area. Two empty, parked cars also were hit by bullets. Police added that the teen was “uncooperative and provided several inconsistent statements.”

Just after midnight, a 14-year-old boy was shot while inside his home in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood. It happened in the 1700 block of N. 22nd Street. Police said the boy was sitting on his bed when a bullet came through the wall and struck him. Police didn't release his condition but said he was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. His vitals were stable as of Friday morning.

Fatal shootings

Three men were killed in separate shootings in the city Thursday night into Friday morning.

At 8:38 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of Caroline, which is in The Gate neighborhood. Police believe two men fired shots at each other and one of the men died. James Newberry, 29, was found lying in a backyard with several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody near the scene.

An hour later, police were called to the 8800 block of North Broadway, which is on the northern edge of the city near the county line. Police found an unidentified man in a parking lot who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old woman who was there wasn’t injured.

At about 12:26 a.m. St. Louis police responded to a shooting at the Citgo gas station at 2821 N. Vandeventer in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Officers said they found a man next to a car that was heavily damaged by gunshots. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw more than 40 evidence markers on the parking lot.

The preliminary investigation suggests unknown people inside a car fired shots into the victim’s car and then drove off. Police said they also discovered the car the victim was next to was reported stolen in St. Peters.