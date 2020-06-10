3 teens injured Monday in separate St. Louis shootings

All three teenagers survived the shootings. Police said one of them was shot six times

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to three shootings in the city Monday, and children were the victims in all three.

Officers first responded to a report of a shooting at 12:35 p.m. in the south city neighborhood of Carondelet.

A 17-year-old boy told police he was riding in a vehicle with the suspects – who are his acquaintances – when they stopped in the 6100 block of Idaho Avenue. The teen said one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his phone and money. When he tried to get out of the vehicle, the teen said the second suspect also pointed a gun at him. The boy told investigators he was able to get the gun away from the second suspect but was then shot by the first suspect.

The teen said the suspects drove off in a black SUV. Emergency responders took him to a hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.

The second shooting involving a child happened just a few minutes before 10 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy arrived a hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body.

St. Louis police said he had been shot six times.

The teen didn’t cooperate with officers, police said in their initial report, adding that he gave conflicting statements about what happened. They believe the shooting happened near Page Boulevard and Hodiamont Avenue, which is on the border of the north city neighborhoods of West End and Hamilton Heights.

Police didn’t have an update on the boy’s condition but said his vitals were stable.

About an hour later and a mile away, police were called to a shooting near Wells and Burd avenues. Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in his hip. He was alert and breathing when emergency crews arrived. No other information about the shooting has been released at this time.