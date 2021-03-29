2 men killed in separate shootings in St. Louis Monday

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two men were killed in separate shootings in St. Louis Monday.
Police were called to the intersection of North Spring and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis at around 3:15. When they arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
About two hours later, police were called to the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Dressell Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old man shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting.
Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents. The shootings are not connected.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/