2 men killed in separate shootings in St. Louis Monday

One of the victims killed was a 65-year-old man who was shot in the neck

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two men were killed in separate shootings in St. Louis Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of North Spring and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis at around 3:15. When they arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

About two hours later, police were called to the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Dressell Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old man shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents. The shootings are not connected.

