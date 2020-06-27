11 injured, 1 killed in separate shootings in St. Louis

It was a violent 24 hours in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and eleven people were injured in nine separate shootings across the City of St. Louis from Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on Friday in the area of Goodfellow Boulevard and Strafford Avenue.

Police received a call for a shooting, but when officers arrived at the scene, there were no victims. Police were notified that the victims arrived at an area hospital.

A 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and is listed in critical condition. He refused to give a statement to police. A 23-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her back and head.

The investigation revealed the victims were driving in the area when someone fired shots into their car.

There was a 1-year-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy in the car at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

The second shooting happened at around 5:21 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Pointe Boulevard.

Police were called to the area of West Florissant and Goodfellow for a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials said the investigation revealed that the shooting actually occurred along North Pointe, not Goodfellow, where they originally were called to.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

The third shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue.

Police responded to the area of North Florissant and St. Louis Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, stayed at the scene and told police he shot the victim during an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fourth shooting happened at around 9:18 p.m. in the 5300 block of Maffitt Avenue. Police responded to the area and found a 27-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to his hip and chest.

The man said he was standing in front of a home when another man approached him and fired shots at him. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fifth shooting happened at around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday in the 4400 block of Beck where officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

He told police he was walking along Chippewa Street when a dark-colored sedan drove up and someone inside fried shots at him. The victim ran away from the area and called police.

He was taken an area hospital for treatment.

The sixth shooting happened at around 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Grand. Police responded to the area of North Grand and Natural Bridge for a shooting but didn’t find any victims.

During the investigation, officers were notified that three women, a 19-year-old, 20-year-old and 26-year-old, arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were “flourished” in the Laclede’s Landing area and in the area of westbound I-70 and Grand. The victims said they drove to the 3700 block of North Grand where someone in a grey sedan fired shots into their car.

The 20-year-old was listed in critical condition, but police didn't provide the conditions of the other two women.

The seventh shooting happened at round 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Broadway.

A 19-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim first told officers the shooting happened along Interstate 70 but later said it happened along North Broadway.

He said he heard gunshots and felt pain to his hip and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

The eighth shooting happened at around 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Cole Street. Police responded to the area and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

He told police he was on the sidewalk when a man in his 20s got out of a red sedan, pointed a gun at him and demanded his things. The victim ran away from the area as the suspect fired shots at him.

The victim realized he was shot after he got home. He called police and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The ninth shooting happened in the area of West Florissant and Union. Police were called to the area for a shooting followed by a call for an accident at the same location.

Officers found a 54-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

The investigation revealed the victim was driving with three passengers in the area of West Florissant and Thrush when they heard gunshots and realized the 54-year-old was shot.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The other three people in the car were not injured in the incident.