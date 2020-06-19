3 teens injured in separate shootings in St. Louis

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — Three teens were injured in separate shootings across the City of St. Louis Thursday night.

The first shooting happened at around 4:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Blasé Avenue. Police received a call for a shooting and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a graze wound to his hand and leg.

The victim told police he got into an argument with the suspect, who was an acquaintance of his. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The second shooting happened at around 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Farlin Avenue. Police received a call for a shooting and found a black Audi with bullet holes.

During the investigation, officers were told that the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was dropped off at an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

The boy told police he was driving in the area when he heard gunshots. After he was shot, he crashed into a parked car and ran away from the area.

He was later taken to the hospital by an unknown person, according to police.

The third shooting happened at around 8:05 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lasalle Lane. Police received a call for a shooting and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

The girl told police she was standing outside when she heard gunshots and felt pain. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No other information about these incidents have been released.

At least 50 children, ages 17 and younger, have been shot in the city this year, according to data provided by police. Eight of them were fatal.