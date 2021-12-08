4 people injured in shootings across St. Louis

Two of the victims are in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — Four people were injured in shootings across St. Louis late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The first shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Romaine Place. The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was originally located by St. Louis County police in the 6500 block of Page suffering from gunshot wounds to her torso and legs.

She told police she was driving on Romaine when a vehicle blocked the street. She got out of her car confronted the person in that car and an argument ensued. When the victim got back into her car and began to drive away, the suspect fired shots at her.

After realizing she was hit, she drove herself to the 6500 block of Page Avenue where she contacted police. She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The second shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Skinker Boulevard and Clayton Road, which is near the large Amoco sign that's visible from Interstate 64. Police tape blocked off a section of road next to the gas station. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist counted more than 50 evidence markers at the scene.

St. Louis police were called to the 1000 block of Hi Pointe Place for a shooting and found two 19-year-old men. One of the men was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and the second man was not injured in the incident. Police didn’t give an update on the victim’s condition.

Investigators said the victims were in a car when the suspects, who were in a black SUV, fired shots at them. Two other people who were with the victims at the time fled the area before police arrived.

The vehicle the victims were in had previously been reported stolen, police said.

The third shooting happened about 10 minutes later during a home invasion in the 7500 block of Vermont Avenue.

St. Louis police were called to the area for a burglary and found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police two armed men entered his home after he had left his door unlocked.

After the suspects went into the victim’s bedroom, the victim got his gun and the men shot at each other. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, police said the victim’s gun had previously been reported stolen in Ferguson. Suspected narcotics were also found inside the home.

The fourth shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Police were called to the 900 block of South Grand where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police said the victim was uncooperative and only said he was standing somewhere in south St. Louis when he heard a noise and realized he was shot.

He told police he was picked up by two witnesses who tried to take him to a hospital, but they weren’t able to find the hospital, so they parked on Grand and called police.