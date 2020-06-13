Man found shot on Arsenal in south city dies from his injuries

The victim was identified as Markeze Gray-Williams, a 22-year-old man who lived a block away on Arsenal

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man was found shot near a busy intersection in south city Wednesday evening.

At 8:54 p.m., St. Louis police responded to the area of Arsenal and Gravois, which is on the edge of the Tower Grove East and Benton Park West neighborhoods.

Officers arrived to find a man on Arsenal with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Markeze Gray-Williams, a 22-year-old man who lived a block away on Arsenal.

Police did not have suspect information to release Friday night.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).