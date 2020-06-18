Man wanted in south St. Louis robbery investigation

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man possibly connected to a robbery investigation.
Ruben Osegura is wanted for questioning in a robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in south city.
At 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Osage for the report of a hold up. The 18-year-old victim told police he was walking in the alley of the 3900 block of Illinois when two suspects walked up to him. One man pointed a gun at him and took his phone, he told police. He was then told to run, which he did.
The victim wasn’t hurt.
Police said they’re now looking for Osegura as being possibly involved in the incident.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts or who has a tip, wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
