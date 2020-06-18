Man wanted in south city stabbing investigation

St. Louis police said detectives are trying to find John Washelesky for an incident from earlier this month

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a stabbing investigation.

On Wednesday, the police department said detectives are trying to find John Washelesky for an incident from earlier this month.

The evening of June 2, officers responded to the 3600 block of Arkansas in the Gravois Park neighborhood where a man had been stabbed in his torso.

Police said the 48-year-old victim didn’t cooperate with officers. However, police said an investigation revealed evidence the suspect stabbed the victim during an argument and then ran away from the crime scene. Officers found a knife and took it into evidence.

The victim was taken to a hospital and survived his injuries.

The photo provided was a mugshot from a previous arrest. According to online court documents, he pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender and being a sex offender within 500 feet of a park or playground back in 2017. The Missouri sex offender registry said he was convicted of molesting a 3-year-old girl in 1999.

Anyone who knows Washelesky’s whereabouts or who has a tip, wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).