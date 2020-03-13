ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — An East St. Louis man is facing federal charges stemming from a carjacking in St. Louis on Feb. 28.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against 19-year-old Keyshaun Jenkins.

According to court documents, Jenkins and another person carjacked a man and woman. One of the suspects hit the man in the head with a gun and demanded his keys, phone and passcode to his phone. The other suspect pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her cell phone and password. The victims handed over their belongings and the men drove off in their car.

The news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri did not specify where the carjacking happened but stated the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department helped investigate the case along with the FBI.

At the time of the carjacking, investigators said Jenkins was on supervised release for a previous conviction of having a stolen gun.

Police said when officers arrested Jenkins on March 4, he had the keys to the stolen car and other items that belonged to the woman.

Jenkins was charged with felony counts of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. If convicted, the penalty for carjacking is up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The firearm crime has a penalty of between seven years and life in prison, plus a fine of $250,000.

Editor's note: The booking photo used in this story is from a previous arrest in 2017 in St. Louis.

