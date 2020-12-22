13-year-old boy suspected in St. Louis stabbing

The victim told police the boy stabbed him during an argument over "family matters"

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy is a suspect in a stabbing that happened Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.

At around 1:50 p.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1600 block of McLaran Avenue for a “cutting.” This is in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his head and torso. The victim told police the 13-year-old boy stabbed him during an argument over “family matters.”

After the stabbing, the suspect ran away from the area, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police didn’t give an update on the victim’s condition but said his vitals were stable.