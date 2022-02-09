Is this yours? St. Louis police looking for owners of suspected stolen property

Police are looking for the owners of property recovered during a Feb. 8 investigation in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — If you've had something stolen recently, it might be among items recently recovered by St. Louis police. They're hoping you can claim it.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that it's looking for the owners of some property that is believed to be stolen. The items were recovered Feb. 8 during an investigation in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood. Two men and a woman were taken into custody.

The department released photos of the items, which include two guns and two cameras along with camera equipment:

