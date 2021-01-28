St. Louis police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

Surveillance pictures show a man in his late twenties wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black mask

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a robbery suspect.

Police released surveillance pictures that show a man in his late 20s wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and a black mask.

St. Louis police said the man is wanted for robbing the Regal Foods store at 3852 Virginia Avenue, which is in south city's Dutchtown neighborhood. Officers received a call around 3:55 p.m. Sunday for a “hold up” after the man walked into the business holding with a firearm.

According to the police report, the man stole money from the register along with several packs of cigarettes. He then ran away from the store. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.