Suspects sought in shooting of 12-year-old in St. Louis

Police are searching for a white Nissan Versa after suspects opened fire on a pair of boys riding their bikes on Keokuk Street

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for the people who shot a 12-year-old boy Sunday in St. Louis.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Keokuk Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police said two boys, ages 11 and 12, were riding their bikes when they noticed four men circling them in a white car. The car eventually stopped, and the passenger got out and started firing at them.

The 12-year-old was struck in the lower back and knee and grazed in the calf. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not have an update on his condition but said that his vitals were stable.

The other boy wasn't hurt.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos Monday of two of the suspects and a white Nissan Versa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or 314-444-2500 to speak to a detective.

The boy is at least the 63rd child 17 or younger injured or killed by gunfire in St. Louis in 2021, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html