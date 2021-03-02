St. Louis police seeking suspects in catalytic converter theft

Police are hoping the public can help identify the people and vehicle seen in the photos

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are asking for your help in identifying a vehicle and two persons of interest in a recent catalytic converter and tire theft in St. Louis.

Photos released from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday show one man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large white design on the back and dark colored jeans. Another image shows another man of heavier build wearing a dark short sleeved t-shirt and dark jeans.

According to the police report, around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, the owner of Jim King Motors arrived at his business on Gravois Avenue in south city and noticed a vehicle had been tampered with.

A preliminary investigation revealed shortly after midnight the suspects parked a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, with no front license plate, next to the business lot. The suspects got out of their vehicle and stole a tire from a Chevrolet Trailblazer, which they placed on their vehicle, as well as the catalytic converter from the same Trailblazer. The suspects then drove away from the scene in the Malibu/Impala.

The investigation is ongoing.