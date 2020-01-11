16-year-old girl shot in the leg overnight in St. Louis

The shooting happened past midnight in the Downtown West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg overnight in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at North 14th and Pine Streets, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition hasn't been released.

Police taped off the area early Sunday morning to investigate. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist counted more than 30 bullet casings at the scene and one car appeared to have its back and side windows shot out.