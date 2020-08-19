St. Louis teen sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing 6 carjackings

ST. LOUIS — A teen who was convicted for committing six carjackings in St. Louis was sentenced Wednesday to 186 months -- or about 15 1/2 years -- in federal prison.
Deron Mitchell, 19, and co-defendant Deandre Moore committed the carjackings between Sept. 6 and Nov. 5, 2018, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen's office.
Mitchell pled guilty to six counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Mitchell and Moore were caught with firearms while occupying a stolen car that contained personal property taken in other carjackings, the release said. Mitchell and Moore were arrested on Nov. 6, 2018, and Mitchell confessed to the carjackings.
Moore previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to 186 months in prison.