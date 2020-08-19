St. Louis teen sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing 6 carjackings

Deron Mitchell confessed to the carjackings

ST. LOUIS — A teen who was convicted for committing six carjackings in St. Louis was sentenced Wednesday to 186 months -- or about 15 1/2 years -- in federal prison.

Deron Mitchell, 19, and co-defendant Deandre Moore committed the carjackings between Sept. 6 and Nov. 5, 2018, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen's office.

Mitchell pled guilty to six counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Mitchell and Moore were caught with firearms while occupying a stolen car that contained personal property taken in other carjackings, the release said. Mitchell and Moore were arrested on Nov. 6, 2018, and Mitchell confessed to the carjackings.