16-year-old boy shot to death in St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS — A Sunday afternoon shooting in St. Louis has left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Police responded at 1:09 p.m. to the 1400 block of O’Fallon Street, which is in the north city neighborhood of Carr Square. Officers arrived to find the teen not conscious or breathing. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit responded to the scene.

Officers at the scene had sections of a parking lot in a residential area blocked off with crime scene tape, and several investigators were seen gathered near a building.

St. Louis police have not released any further details at this time. This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

So far in 2021, 58 children have been shot in the city, according to 5 On Your Side’s data. Sunday’s fatal shooting marks the 11th child 17 and younger to die from gun violence.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html