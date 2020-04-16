ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was killed two days ago, and police still don’t know who she is.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department emailed a call for help Thursday afternoon. They shared more information about the girl and two photos of what she was wearing at the time she was killed.

Police said the girl is between 14 and 16 years old. She’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds. She had medium-length black braided hair.

The girl was wearing a black Nike zip-up jacket with a hood, a red t-shirt, olive green cargo pants (pictured below) with gray sweatpants underneath. She was wearing red tennis shoes (pictured below).

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. They arrived to find the girl with a gunshot wound on a sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared she ended up there after being shot somewhere else.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

The girl is the fifth child to be shot and killed in St. Louis this year. Overall, 22 children have been injured in shooting in St. Louis in 2020.

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

More local headlines: