17-year-old injured in shooting Friday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot and injured Friday afternoon in St. Louis.

Just before 2:24 p.m., police responded to a report for a shooting in the 5900 block of Minerva Avenue, which is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was alert and breathing, police said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat him.

Police have not released any further details at this time. They plan to provide more information Saturday morning.

The shooting Friday was the latest this week to involve a teenager or child.

On Tuesday, an 8-year-old was one of three people hit by bullets when an argument escalated into gunfire. The child and the other two men who were injured all survived.

And over the Memorial Day weekend, three teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old were injured in shootings. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed.