Police investigating triple shooting in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Three people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3800 block of Lee Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds – two men and a juvenile. All victims were conscious and breathing when police arrived. The ages of the victims have not been released.

A police spokesperson said early investigation revealed that the shooting occurred near North Market Street and Sarah Street.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

This triple shooting comes after a violent weekend in the City of St. Louis – at least 17 people were shot from Saturday to Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were among those injured in weekend shootings in the city.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed released the following statement on Tuesday,

“It’s unsettling to see so many people ignore the social distancing rules at the Lake of the Ozarks this past weekend. But, what is even more disturbing and devastating to all of St. Louis is something much closer to home - 19 people shot and 4 people murdered in one weekend.

This is a prime example of why we need to be actively and aggressively fighting both of these public health crises at once.

We don’t need to wait to be another national headline for a record number of children killed in the city to take action. We need to take action now.