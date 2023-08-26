x
Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in Riverview

​The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in St. Louis' Riverview Neighborhood.
ST. LOUIS — A man allegedly pressed a gun to a St. Louis Uber driver's head before taking his keys, wallet and phone early Saturday morning,  according to a written report from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the Riverview Neighborhood, where Interstate 270 meets Riverview Drive, the report said. The suspect left in the victim's gray Honda CR-V, driving south on Riverview Drive from I-270.

Police shared no further details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma. 

