At least 7 killed, 23 injured in shootings across St. Louis over the weekend

ST. LOUIS — At least seven people were killed and 23 more where injured in shootings across the City of St. Louis over the weekend.

Four of the victims were teenagers, and several of the shootings happened outside St. Louis businesses.

Here's a chronological breakdown of every shooting in the city from Friday to Sunday, according to reports from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department:

Friday: 3 killed, 3 injured

Just after midnight, a 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He told police he'd been walking on the 1100 block of Kingshighway when he heard gunshots. After he realized he'd been shot, he flagged down a passerby who drove him to the hospital.

At 1:40 a.m., police found 23-year-old Brian Willis shot to death on the 4100 block of Clay Avenue. A homicide investigation is underway.

At around 3:45 p.m., officers responded after a 15-year-old was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he had been sitting on his porch on the 4400 block of Ashland when three to four suspects drove by in a white SUV and shot at him.

At 3:50 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the back by a suspect in a black SUV while he was driving on Goodfellow toward West Florissant. A 28-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-month-old girl also were in the car; they were not injured.

At 7:24 p.m., a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the 2500 block of North Grand. Police have not released his identity.

At 11:34 p.m., a man was found shot and killed on the 5500 block of Genevieve. Police have not released his identity.

Saturday: 1 killed, 6 injured

At around 12:22 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot in the legs and a 22-year-old man was grazed on Gravois Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. They told police they were walking in an alley when a man started shooting at them.

At 2:20 p.m. Saturday, two people were shot on the 3500 block of Clarence Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Responding officers found 26-year-old Tobyron Shaw dead with several wounds. A woman who had run away from the shooting returned with a gunshot wound to her face; she was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A homicide investigation is underway.

At around 2:30 p.m., a man was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his elbow. He told police he had been near Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue when he heard shots and realized he had been struck.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 25-year-old man was found shot in a car on the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A homicide investigation is underway.

Sunday: 3 killed, 14 injured

At around midnight, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Alaska Avenue and Schirmer Street. He said he was driving his car down Alaska Avenue when an unknown person fired shots at him.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer was shot in the elbow with buckshot after a man opened fire on him and other officers at Crown Mart at 1515 N. 13th Street. A pursuit began, and 23-year-old Peter Webb was arrested after police said he rammed a police car and tried to run away. The officer who was shot and another officer were treated at a hospital and released; a third officer refused treatment at the scene.

At 1:51 a.m., three people said they were standing in line outside Big Daddy's on Laclede's Landing in downtown St. Louis when they heard someone yell and an unknown person started shooting. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 31-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

At 2:49 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot at the BP gas station on 209 E. Grand in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. A second victim, a 26-year-old man, later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. A woman was shot at the same gas station last weekend.

At 3:07 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot near Natural Bridge Avenue and Grand Boulevard, near the border of the Fairgrounds and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods. She told police the suspect drove up next to her and asked her if she had a phone. When she said no, he shot her. She was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

At 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting at Northway Market at 5590 W. Florissant Avenue. Tobias Courtney, 24, was found in front of the store with wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A couple of blocks away on the 5400 block of Wren, 61-year-old Crystal Strong was found dead inside a car with a puncture wound.

At 12:42 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a home on the 3900 block of Keokuk in the Dutchtown neighborhood and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the buttocks. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

At 3:45 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was shot in the face and shoulder near South Broadway and Osceola in south city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. She told police she was driving through the intersection when she heard gunshots and saw a man shooting at her. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her vitals were unstable.

At 6:07 p.m., two boys, ages 16 and 17, were shot on the 8500 block of Partridge. They told police they were walking in an alley when an unknown suspect walked up to them and started shooting. One was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the hand.

At 8:24 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot on the 5300 block of Maffitt. Police said he was in and out of consciousness when he was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical, unstable condition.

At 11:16 p.m., 23-year-old Demarko Williams was found shot on the 8500 block of Robin Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A homicide investigation is underway.

At 11:18 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the back on the 6100 block of Delmar Boulevard near a strip of popular restaurants and businesses. Two other men in the car, both 21 years old, told police they had been driving by Puzzle's Hookah Lounge when an unknown man fired into their car. The victim drove a couple of blocks east to a gas station at Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards, where officers responded. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Several homicide investigations are underway. Anyone with information on the fatal shootings is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.