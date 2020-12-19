St. Louis police looking for suspect in Walgreens robbery

The suspect stood in line until the cashier opened the register. Once it was opened, he pointed a gun at the cashier, took the money and fled

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

At around 4 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue for a “hold up.”

Police said the suspect entered the store and stood in line until the cashier opened the register while completing a transaction for another customer. Once the register was open, the suspect pointed a gun at the cashier, took the money and fled the area.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was wearing a brown hooded jacket over a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black gator mask and a black skull cap.