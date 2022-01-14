Woman carjacked, assaulted after following people who struck her car in St. Louis

The woman told police she had a gun flourished at her and was punched several times and thrown to the ground. The suspects then took off in her car.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked early Friday morning after following the car that struck her car in St. Louis, police said.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at 1 a.m. in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The 22-year-old victim told police she was in the parking lot of the White Castle on 3601 Gravois Ave. when her car, a 2021 dark blue Nissan Altima, was hit by a Honda Accord.

She followed the Accord a block west to the 3500 block of Giles Avenue and got out of her car. That's when she said three men and a woman assaulted her. A handgun was flourished at her, and she was punched several times and thrown to the ground.

During the assault, a friend who was in the car with her got out and ran and did not return to the scene, police said.

The suspects got into the Altima and the Accord and drove away, traveling north on Giles Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

