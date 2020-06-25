Woman accused of driving into officer directing traffic around crash, hitting another officer with brick

Police said she fled the scene after hitting the officer with her car. When they caught up with her the next day, they said she hit a different officer with a brick

ST. LOUIS — A woman was charged Wednesday after police said she hit an officer who was directing traffic around a crash on Interstate 44 Sunday and hit another officer with a brick when they found her Monday.

Police were called to a crash on westbound I-44 near I-55. Two of the responding officers got out of their squad cars to direct traffic.

Police said Merrit threw something at one of the officers, so the officer directing traffic farther up the road stepped into the road in an attempt to stop her. Police said Merrit then drove her car into the officer to move her out of the way. The officer was thrown onto the hood of the car, and Merrit drove off.

A day later, police spotted Merrit driving the same car on South Grand near Chippewa in south St. Louis. When officers tried to pull her over, Merrit sped off.

Police eventually caught up with her. When they approached her car and asked her to get out, she hit one of the officers with a brick, according to charging documents.

Police managed to take her into custody, and she was charged the next day.

Merrit is facing counts of second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and two counts of resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.