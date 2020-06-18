Police: Woman hid evidence for her boyfriend in murder investigation

Police said April O'Neal hid her boyfriend's clothes last week while police investigated him for murder. He was charged with murder and two other crimes

ST. LOUIS — A woman was charged with tampering with evidence after police said she hid evidence in an effort to help her boyfriend, who was charged with murder last week.

On June 11, 46-year-old Antwoine Bozeman was charged with first-degree murder and two other crimes in connection with the June 7 shooting death of Robert Wilkes. Police said Bozeman's girlfriend, 50-year-old April O'Neal, impeded their investigation by hiding evidence from them.

According to the probable cause statement, O'Neal hid the clothing that Bozeman was wearing at the time of the shooting. After police arrested O'Neal, she admitted to hiding the clothes days after the murder, the probable cause statement said.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, near the border of The Ville and Greater Ville neighborhoods in north St. Louis. Police were called to the 2900 block of N. Newstead, where they found Wilkes dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Bozeman was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm on June 11.