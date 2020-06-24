Woman robbed after meeting to buy car in north St. Louis

During the transaction, one of the men pulled out a gun, fired a shot and demanded her property

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was trying to buy a car was instead robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the robbery happened at around 4:51 p.m. on the 4600 block of Vernon Avenue in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

A 37-year-old woman told police she had met up with two men to buy a car from them. During the transaction, one of the men pulled out a gun, fired a shot and demanded her property.

She gave the suspects her money, cigarettes and cellphone, and the suspects drove away in a blue sedan.

Police later found the woman's car abandoned on the 1200 block of Euclid, along with her cellphone.

The woman was not injured. An investigation is underway.

A man was robbed in a similar fashion in the city's Carr Square neighborhood Monday night. He told police he met up with two men to buy a car but was instead robbed at gunpoint.

There is no evidence at this time that the two incidents were related.