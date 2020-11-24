Police identify woman found fatally shot in car in south St. Louis

Joyce Freeman, 20, was found shot in a car in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a woman who was found fatally shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 10:32 a.m. on the 3900 block of South Broadway, near the border of the Dutchtown and Marine Villa neighborhoods. Officers found 20-year-old Joyce Freeman inside a car with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to a police report, the shooting happened a few blocks away on the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, the same block where Freeman lived.