
Police identify woman found fatally shot in car in south St. Louis

Joyce Freeman, 20, was found shot in a car in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a woman who was found fatally shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 10:32 a.m. on the 3900 block of South Broadway, near the border of the Dutchtown and Marine Villa neighborhoods. Officers found 20-year-old Joyce Freeman inside a car with a gunshot wound. 

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to a police report, the shooting happened a few blocks away on the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, the same block where Freeman lived.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

    

