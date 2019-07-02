ST. LOUIS — It's St. Louis' worst kept secret.

Police know about it.

Drug dealers know about it.

Drug users know about it.

And it's just a three-minute drive from The Fabulous Fox.

James Clark called the Grand and Montgomery intersection an open-air drug market. He said people are able to buy and sell drugs there right out in the open.

It's in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, but if you think the drugs stay there, meet Sam Limmer.

"I went and bought there. I'm from St. Peters," he said.

Limmer was 14 years old when he started taking trips from the suburbs to Grand and Montgomery. The addiction kept bringing him back.

"It wasn't any fun; it wasn't like I was partying. I was mostly in the basement doing it all day and trying to get money and stealing money to get more," he said.

Limmer said goodbye to the intersection and his addiction in 2017. He got clean the day after his brother died from an overdose.

Police cracked down on the intersection last spring.

"We called it a perfect storm for bad activities," said Capt. Renee Kriesmann with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Crime dropped in the area, but it hasn't disappeared. It's just moved to nearby streets.

"I think there has been some displacement. What we have is not the one large group. We have some smaller groups that we still work on around the radius of this intersection," Capt. Kriesmann explained.

In order to make the neighborhood safer, Clark believes some of the vacant, abandoned buildings need to come down.

"Our vacant building crisis, it actually helps the open-air drug market to actually fester," Clark said.

His team at Better Family Life has helped demolish buildings in the area. They're also passing out narcan to people with loved ones who are fighting addiction and helping drug users get substance abuse treatment.

"We're setting a new flag that says that the fight against the opioid crisis starts right here," he said.

Clark emphasized that city officials can't ignore Grand and Montgomery if they truly want to fight crime in St. Louis.