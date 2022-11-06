St. Louisans keep 1-year-old shooting victim in their prayers

"I'm praying for that child, her family and St. Louis," Yolanda Lockhart said.

ST. LOUIS — Many kids and parents spent Saturday having a good time at the Beaumont High School Class Reunion Picnic in Fairground Park.

However, during the annual event many moms especially couldn't stop thinking about a 1-year-old.

"It's just so sad. I automatically started crying after I heard about it," said Helen Johnson.

"It's just very unfortunate," said Yolanda Lockhart.

The 1-year-old girl was reportedly shot in her head a few blocks away the night before.

"It's horrible because kids are so innocent. They're just standbys and really they don't even know what's going on in the world," added Helen Johnson.

"I'm praying for her and I'm praying for her family. I'm also praying for the city of St. Louis," said Yolanda Lockhart.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said at about 8:30 Friday night in the 4100 block of Pleasant Sreet officers responded to a shooting after a 22-year-old man tried to carjack a woman, who was with the 1-year-old girl in a black car.

Emergency crews rushed the child to a hospital in critical condition after being shot. The woman wasn't hurt.

According to 5 On Your Side data, the girl is the 60th child to be hurt or killed by gunfire in St. Louis this year.

Officers found the suspect shot in a nearby residence, but they do not know how he was shot.

"I'm sick of it and I just don't understand it," Yolanda Lockhart said.

Third Ward Committeeman Anthony Bell is also fed up with the gun violence across the city. Bell lives near the scene of Friday night's shooting.

"The crime rate over here is terrible," said Bell.

"That really hurts me when I hear of any child being hurt. I do believe the crime is going to increase and summer hasn't even started. I'm also worried about us never coming to the understanding that we're all human beings," Bell said. "We have to learn how to treat and get along with one another and stop all this drug activity and violence. That's my fear. I don't think we're reaching that point."

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting incident to call the St. Louis Metro police at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.