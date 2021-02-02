String of early morning car thefts reported in St. Peters Tuesday

All vehicles were left unattended, running and unlocked when stolen Tuesday morning

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The St. Peters Police Department is currently working on investigating a string of stolen vehicle cases that happened in various neighborhoods in the city.

All vehicles were left unattended, running and unlocked from 5-8 a.m. Tuesday.

In total, seven vehicles were stolen, four of them have been recovered, police said.

Here is a list of the vehicles and the location they were stolen from:

600 block of Summer Winds Lane, 2018 Kia Sol

700 block of Angie Drive, 2013 Mazda 3

1000 block of Briley Street, 2019 Chevy Malibu (recovered in St. Peters)

1400 block of Garden Valley Drive, 2018 Toyota Camry

1000 block of Treeshade Drive, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe (recovered in St. Louis city)

2000 block of Willowshade Court, 2003 Volvo S60 (recovered in St. Louis city)

1st block of Aspen Ridge Court, 2018 Mercedes CLA 250 (recovered in St. Louis city)

The St. Peters Criminal Investigation Division and patrol officers are currently following up with each case in attempts of locating the vehicle, suspects and any further evidence.