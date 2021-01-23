Employee and her boyfriend facing charges after calling in bomb threat to get out of work at St. Peters day care

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both with making a terrorist threat and making a false bomb report

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a bomb threat at St. Peters day care.

According to the St. Peters Police Department, officers responded to Primrose School for a bomb threat receives over the phone on Jan. 12.

The school was immediately evacuated to a safe location and the building was eventually cleared by law enforcement and no devices were found.

The same incident happened again on Jan. 22.

Janet Porzelt, who is an employee of the school, and her boyfriend, Evan Hausermann, were identified as the two suspects. Police said it is believed the threat was made for Porzelt to be sent home from work and still receive her pay for the day.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both with making a terrorist threat and making a false bomb report.

Hausermann and Porzelt are being held at St. Charles County Jail on a $25,000 bond.