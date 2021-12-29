Police looking for man suspected of killing Ill. deputy, shooting victim in St. Peters

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — St. Peters police are trying to find a man who they say carjacked and shot a victim at a QuikTrip Wednesday morning. Police believe this man is connected to the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Wayne County, Illinois, overnight.

The shooting in St. Peters happened at about 7:11 a.m. at 391 Main Street.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect inside the QuikTrip in St. Peters. He was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes, possibly Under Armor. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the suspect carjacked the victim, shooting him in the process and fled. The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police said the victim's vehicle was found in O'Fallon off Highway 70. The suspect was not inside.

O'Fallon, Missouri, police say he is now in another vehicle, a white Nissan Titan pickup with the Missouri license plate 0WE-A43.

St. Peters police confirm to 5 On Your Side the suspect is connected to an incident in Wayne County, Illinois, that left a deputy dead. Police believe the same man is responsible for both shootings.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story when more details become available.