Editors note: The details of this story are disturbing.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Peters masseur was charged with sodomy after a woman told police he sexually assaulted her with his fingers and mouth.

Xing Wu Zhang was charged with second-degree sodomy in connection with the alleged Sept. 13 assault at Oasis Food Spa and Massage on the 3100 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.

The victim told police she paid for a massage at Oasis on Friday night. She told police he used his fingers to penetrate her multiple times, and also placed his mouth on her breasts and genitals.

She also said he used a wet towel in the areas he assaulted her. She said she thought he used to towel in an attempt to remove any potential DNA left behind.

Zhang, through an interpreter, denied the accusation. He said the victim exposed herself during the massage, but he ignored it.

She told police she wanted to run out of the room but was "paralyzed by fear". She also said she was worried about what would happen if she ran out of the room because she was at the business by herself. She told police her inner thighs were scratched and her "insides" were burning.

Zhang was taken into custody and is being held on $50,000, cash-only bond. Charging documents said Zhang, a Chinese national, was planning to return to China on a Saturday afternoon fight, but he was forced to hand over his passport as part of his arrest.

