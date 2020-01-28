ST. PETERS, Mo. — Do you recognize this woman? If she looks familiar, have you noticed whether she has new curtains in her home?

If so, the St. Peters Police Department wants to hear from you.

The woman was caught on camera swiping a package off a front porch at the Surgarwood Condos in St. Peters, Missouri.

The police department posted their plea for help identifying her on Facebook.

“Imagine her excitement and anticipation when she jumped into her truck. What was inside the box? Could it be a new cell phone? Tablet? Heck, any electronic?? Or maybe the DVD box set of The Office. Who wouldn't enjoy that?

Nope.

Curtains.

Was she still excited or a little disappointed? We would like to ask her.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222. You can leave an anonymous tip at 636-278-1000 or email stppd@stpetersmo.net.

